Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director
Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Friday with Zia Hashemi, Managing Director of IRNA Iranian Agency, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Hashemi highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas, especially in the media. He also noted the possibility of exchanging media delegations between Iran and Armenia, adding that the development of cooperation will lead to the strengthening of relations in other areas, IRNA reported.

Pashinyan thanked the head of IRNA for his initiatives to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
