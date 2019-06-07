Prosperous Armenia Party leader: Robert Kocharyan has nothing to do with political party

Go ask the person who established a populist political party. This is what head of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan told journalists today, responding to the need for the creation of a populist party at the time, stated in the book “Life and Freedom” by second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
“I established the political party with my supporters and upon the desire of the people. When I feel there is no need for the political party, I’ll shut it down,” he noted.
Tsarukyan said Robert Kocharyan has nothing to do with the political party.