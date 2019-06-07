PM: Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles

During their June 6 meeting, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin discussed issues on future military cooperation. According to Armenpress, this is what Pashinyan said during a press conference following the 23rd plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, responding to a journalist’s comment that, in an interview devoted to the meeting, the Prime Minister had stated that there was no discussion on the purchase of an Iskander from Russia.
“The journalist asked me if I don’t have the desire to purchase a second Iskander missile, and I said Armenia has a sufficient amount of Iskander missiles and is discussing other issues. The President and I discussed the opportunities for further cooperation. Indeed, Russia is a strategic partner for Armenia, including from the perspective of ensuring security. Our countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and we have a lot to discuss about security,” Pashinyan stated.
From June 6 to 7, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.