UN Secretary-General calls on creating green economy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on leaders of the world to work on creating a “green” ecology, not a shady “gray” economy, reports TASS.
“We need to acknowledge the state of emergency in terms of the climate. Global warming is accelerating, yet political will is decelerating,” Guterres said in his speech during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
According to him, “we need to learn how to build cities anew and stop subsidizing carbon-based fuel”. He reminded that the topic will be discussed during the climate summit to be hosted by the United Nations in late September.