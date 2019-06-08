Nikol Pashinyan to Theresa May: Armenia is keen to expand scope of interaction with UK

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday congratulated UK Prime Minister Theresa May, on the occasion of the UK National Holiday: Queen’s Birthday.
“I wish the friendly people of Great Britain peace and further progress on this festive occasion,” the respective message reads, in part. “It is my pleasure to note that as underpinned by close historical affinities, our relations are now developing in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect.
“Armenia is keen to expand the scope of interaction with the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest.
“I can say confidently that there are all the necessary prerequisites to impart new quality to the Armenian-British mutually beneficial cooperation by complementing it with effective programs.”