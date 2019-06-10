Armenia PM, President congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday congratulated incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing win in Sunday’s presidential election in Kazakhstan.
In his respective message, Pashinyan expressed confidence that, with joint efforts, they will succeed in the further strengthening and improvement of relations between the two peoples and countries. Also, he expressed readiness to make all necessary efforts to further develop the dialogue and cooperation.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian also congratulated Tokayev on his victory in the Kazakh presidential election.
In his related message, Sarkissian expressed certainty that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s rich experience and standing will contribute to the deepening of Armenian-Kazakh relations.