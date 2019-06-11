Command of Azeri-Turkish military exercises concealing casualties

Baku and Ankara are conducting the Unwavering Fraternal Ties-2019 joint military exercises in Nakhichevan, and the personnel has casualties.
According to an insider, the personnel suffered 1-2 casualties (1-2 military servicemen) during the military exercises in non-combat conditions. However, the command is concealing information about the casualties from the Azerbaijani public. The Azeri party might even blame the Armenian party for this in a couple of days in an attempt to find the one “guilty” of the casualties of the personnel.