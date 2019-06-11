News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Command of Azeri-Turkish military exercises concealing casualties
Command of Azeri-Turkish military exercises concealing casualties
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Baku and Ankara are conducting the Unwavering Fraternal Ties-2019 joint military exercises in Nakhichevan, and the personnel has casualties.

According to an insider, the personnel suffered 1-2 casualties (1-2 military servicemen) during the military exercises in non-combat conditions. However, the command is concealing information about the casualties from the Azerbaijani public. The Azeri party might even blame the Armenian party for this in a couple of days in an attempt to find the one “guilty” of the casualties of the personnel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos