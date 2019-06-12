Macron to send another oak tree to Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday downplayed the death of an oak tree he had offered US President Donald Trump last year, saying people should not read symbols into everything and that he would send the American leader a new tree, Reuters reported.
The two men had celebrated the special relationship between the US and France during Macron’s state visit in April 2018 to Washington by planting the oak sapling on the grounds of the White House.
US officials, however, said it had died prompting a flurry of social media posts comparing its death to the difficult relationship the two leaders have had since that visit.
“We will send him [Trump] another [oak tree],” Macron said, “it is not a tragedy.”