Armenia PM: 6 goals and two victories in two games? This is already serious
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a post on Facebook, and reflected on the Armenian national football team’s wins in their last two games.

“6 goals and two victories in two games? This is already serious,” he wrote. “I congratulate the national football team of Armenia—with expectation of a heated football autumn.”

On Tuesday evening, the Armenian national squad were hosted by Greece in the fourth round of the qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2020 final tournament, and they defeated their hosts 3-2 in Athens.

And earlier, on June 8, Armenia played host to Lichtenstein, and they beat their guests 3-0 in capital city Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
