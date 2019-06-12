Armenia PM receives research group created by AUA, AGBU

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received members of the group conducting research on the opportunities for Armenia’s technological advancement and created at the initiative of the American University of Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), reports the press service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The Prime Minister highly appreciated the research group’s activities and noted that the development of a technological economy is one of the key priorities of the Government of Armenia. Pashinyan underscored the need for implementation of programs to prepare high-quality technology specialists and added that the functioning of a high-quality education system is in the government’s focus and that complex reforms will be made in the sector for that purpose.
The experts of various prestigious and international academic and educational institutions presented the results of their studies conducted in the spheres of education, economy and technology in Armenia and particularly touched upon the opportunities for raising the level of competitiveness of Armenian companies, strengthening the bond between education and business, increasing the role of intermediate education in regard to professional orientation and enhancing digital learning.