News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
MOD: Armenian side oversees flights of Azerbaijani drones
MOD: Armenian side oversees flights of Azerbaijani drones
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The situation on the border is relatively stable. The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Thursday told this to reporters. In his words, the operative reports of the past few days attest to this.

In response to the remark on the increase in the number of the adversary’s drones’ flights along the border, the minister noted that the Armenian side oversees the flights of Azerbaijani drones.

Tonoyan added that an analysis is being conducted on the most recent military exercises by Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos