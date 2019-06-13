MOD: Armenian side oversees flights of Azerbaijani drones

YEREVAN. – The situation on the border is relatively stable. The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Thursday told this to reporters. In his words, the operative reports of the past few days attest to this.
In response to the remark on the increase in the number of the adversary’s drones’ flights along the border, the minister noted that the Armenian side oversees the flights of Azerbaijani drones.
Tonoyan added that an analysis is being conducted on the most recent military exercises by Azerbaijan.