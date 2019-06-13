News
Deputy of My Step faction recalls bill to supplement Criminal Code of Armenia
Deputy of My Step faction recalls bill to supplement Criminal Code of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Khachatryan has recalled the bill on making a supplement to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia that he had placed into circulation, offering to criminalize the committal of acts to hinder performance of official duties of a representative of the State, as well as the public offence against a state representative in relation to the performance of his or her official duties.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Khachatryan said the public’s response matters to him. “I want to discuss this with everyone and explain to everyone once again the essence of, need and justifications for this bill and then move onto the next stage.”
Հայերեն
