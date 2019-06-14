Armenia Inter-Agency Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons holds session

The Inter-Agency Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Armenia held today a session at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The session was chaired by chairman of the Commission, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, at the outset of the session, Tonoyan introduced the new members of the Commission and expressed gratitude to the head of the Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia for participating in the session. The defense minister attached importance to the role of the ICRC in establishing the destinies of persons declared missing as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and in protecting the rights and interests of prisoners of war and hostages.
The participants of the session discussed several organizational issues in regard to the activities of the Commission, predetermined the actions included in the program for the second semester of the year 2019 and the main directions for activities.