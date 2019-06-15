News
Saturday
June 15
News
Saturday
June 15
Armenia ex-ruling party convenes executive body session
Armenia ex-ruling party convenes executive body session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The regular meeting of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Executive Body was held Friday, and it was moderated by RPA Chairman and third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the RPA news service.

“A through reflection was made on the latest developments related to the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] issue,” the respective RPA statement reads, in part. “In this regard, the party’s active activities (…) aimed at protecting the interests of Armenia and Artsakh were underscored.”

During the meeting, the results of the most recent local self-government elections were also analyzed, and the structural reforms within the RPA were discussed.
