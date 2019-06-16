Armenia PM on statistics on jobs and old corrupt system

If we included the number of jobs created for spreading fake news and disliking videos on YouTube, the statistics would show a larger number of newly created jobs. This is what board member of the Civil Contract Party, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during the congress of the Civil Contract Party today.
“The booklet “100 Facts about Armenia” presents the statistics on jobs and states that Armenia has officially recorded 51,000 new jobs over the past year. Yesterday I read a report and realized that there would be a higher number of jobs, if we stated the jobs created for people spreading fake news and disliking videos on YouTube,” he said.
However, the Prime Minister noted that his cabinet is happy that citizens have jobs.
“Be rest assured that we have sufficient will and political resources to make sure all the resources of the old corrupt system are consumed by paying salaries to those spreading fake news and disliking videos,” he added.
Today the Civil Contract Party is holding its 5th congress, which will elect a new board through a closed voting based on ratings and a new oversight committee.