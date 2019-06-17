Suren Papikyan is elected Armenia ruling party board chairman

YEREVAN. - The meeting of the new board of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party was convened at Sunday’s fifth congress of this political force.
The board submitted three candidates for Chairman of the Board: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan, and Territorial Administration and Development Minister Suren Papikyan.
Pashinyan and Mirzoyan, however, withdrew their candidacies, and Papikyan was elected chairman of the Civil Contract party board by open voting. Virtually all the delegates cast their ballots for his candidacy; there was only one abstention.
Civil Contract party on Sunday convened its fifth congress, and, also, it elected the 21 new members of its board. The voting was conducted with a closed ballot.
In addition, the congress elected the new composition of the supervisory committee of this political force. Thirty candidates were nominated for the seven positions in this committee.