Bolton: US wants talks with Iran, but is willing to respond

US security adviser John Bolton said the US wants to negotiate with Iranian leaders to ease tensions, but is also ready to respond against Iranian provocations, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
In an interview with the publication, the security adviser said that intelligence reports for the past month had warned about the secret attacks of Iranian henchmen, including the Quds Force in the Middle East and South Asia.
The explosions on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman - registered in Panama Kokuka Courageous and owned by the Norwegian Frontline marched under the flag of Marshall Islands Front Altair - occurred on June 13. After the explosions, the tankers caught fire. The US, UK and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of attacks. Tehran denies all charges.