Armenia President, PM attending Hayastan All Armenian Fund Board of Trustees meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – The Hayastan (Armenia) All Armenian Fund on Tuesday is holding its annual meeting of the Board of Trustees, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

At the event, the fundamental reforms of the Fund’s activities and objectives will be thoroughly presented.

President of Armenia and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Armen Sarkissian, is chairing the meeting.

Prime Minister of Armenia and member of the Fund’s board of trustees, Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Hayastan All Armenian Fund Executive Director Haykak Arshamyan will address the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
