Armenia President: It was not easy year for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

It was not an easy year for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund amid the developments in April, said Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
According to him, thanks to the efforts of the chair of the French territorial body of the All-Armenian Hayastan Foundation Petros Terzyan, as well as the leadership led by the new director, field staff managed to solve a number of tasks.
The President added that over the 25 years of its activity, the fund has become the main contributor to development and construction in Karabakh, fulfilling its function of uniting the efforts of Armenia, Karabakh and the diaspora.
In 2018, the Fund implemented about 100 programs in various fields, and an increase in confidence is indicated by the fact that in comparison with the previous number of participants in the telethon has increased by 20%
He noted that the activities of the new management of the Fund should become more flexible, and the involvement of employees should be more intensive and substantive.
“The main idea of the Fund’s activities should be the issue of preserving identity in the context of globalization. From this point of view, the role of communities and local branches should be strengthened,” the Armenian President concluded.
The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is being held in Yerevan on Tuesday.