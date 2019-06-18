News
Armenia MP on political party leader not going to Investigative Committee
Armenia MP on political party leader not going to Investigative Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I have appeared at the Investigative Committee twice as a Member of Parliament. I assure you that there is nobody and there shouldn’t be anybody who can’t be and must not be summoned to a particular place. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, touching upon the statement by leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan that the Investigative Committee had no right to summon him to the Committee and that he isn’t preparing to go.

“If the Prime Minister goes to court and testifies and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly or the first President goes to see an investigator, this means that everyone has to go,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
