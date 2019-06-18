News
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.78/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.05 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.35 (down by AMD 1.35), that of one British pound totaled AMD 598.37 (down by AMD 3.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.43 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.04, AMD 20,603.69 and AMD 12,211.98, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
