Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation

President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan received today the delegation led by Chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan.

Issues related to football and futsal were discussed during the meeting. Ishkhan Zakaryan stated that out of the 17 sports of the Pan-Armenian Games, football and futsal are the most popular ones. “Currently, we have applications from 46 teams and continue to receive applications. I think there will be over 50 applications for football and futsal by July 1,” Zakaryan said.

President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan underscored the importance of the Pan-Armenian Games and assured that the Federation will do everything possible to make sure the Pan-Armenian Games, particularly the football matches are organized and held properly.

The parties agreed that the chief referee of the Pan-Armenian Games will present the final number of applications by July 10.