Karabakh Defense Army Anti-Air Defense troops launch combat shooting exercises

Alongside the military training of the Anti-Air Defense troops of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, along with the units of the Anti-Air Defense troops, launched combat shooting exercises, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The aim of the military exercises is to harmonize the issues on joint use, raise the level of effectiveness of unified management systems, radiolocation intelligence and zenith fire management, as well as the level of readiness.