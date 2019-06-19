News
Armenia FM’s talk with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs concludes in Washington
Armenia FM’s talk with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs concludes in Washington
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Ahead of the meeting to be held between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington D.C., Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday met with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), and Andrew Shoffer (US) as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that during the abovementioned preparatory meeting, the interlocutors assessed the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process, including in the context of the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the previous meetings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
