Wednesday
June 19
Armenia official, French Development Agency discuss economic projects
Armenia official, French Development Agency discuss economic projects
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Economy Minister of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received a delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD).

The delegation members presented the current programs and activities of the AFD, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The AFD representatives touched also upon the main directions of their programs to be implemented with Armenia, and spoke about the opportunities for cooperation with the country in several other domains.

“We [Armenia] will be glad to discuss the content of any initiative based on the priorities of the support agenda of the French Development Agency,” Minister Khachatryan stressed, in particular, for his part. “Physical infrastructures are just a means, and it’s impossible to ensure quality services without modern management technologies; in this regard, your approaches are accurate.”
