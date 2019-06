A person was injured Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a result of the explosion of an aerial bomb.

At 12:48pm, the Artsakh Crisis Management Center received a report that Mets Tagher village resident Ararat Margaryan (born in 1985) had suffered injuries from the explosion of a pellet-fragment aerial bomb, under yet unclear circumstances, and while working in a vineyard in Togh village of Hadrut Region.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors said he is in moderate condition.