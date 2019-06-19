News
Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.26 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.55 (up by AMD 1.20 ), that of one British pound totaled AMD 601.18 (up by AMD 2.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.47 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228.93, AMD 20,615.67 and AMD 12,310.84, respectively.
