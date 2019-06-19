News
Investigators name suspects in MH17 crash
Investigators name suspects in MH17 crash
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) named four suspects who will be charged for their role in the 2014 downing of MH17 flight heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, a tragedy that claimed lives of 298 people.

Three of them are Russian nationals and one is Ukrainian. According to the investigators, Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko will be charged with murder.

The investigators say the missile was fired from Buk which was owned by the Russian air defense forces.

A search has been declared, but the investigators noted they would not appeal to the Russian authorities, as Russia’s Constitution bans extradition of citizens to other countries.
