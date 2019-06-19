Armenia MP raises issue of small aviation industry

During a question-and-answer session with government officials at the National Assembly today, deputy of the My Step faction Alexey Sanidkov asked if the government is taking actions to engage investors at the airport in Stepanavan and exploit the airport.
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan stated the following in response to the question: “I was born in Stepanavan and attach great importance to the development of the region. Overall, the development of the small aviation industry is very important for the proportionate development of Armenia, but the small aviation industry is underdeveloped. The government is taking the first steps in southern Armenia with the construction of an airport in Kapan.”
Papikyan also urged the deputy to make a proposal, if he has any ideas for investments. The deputy recommended negotiating with famous businessman Samvel Karapetyan over this issue, and Suren Papikyan said the government is willing to collaborate with investors.