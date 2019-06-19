Yerevan mayor leaving for St. Petersburg on official visit

Armenia FM meets with Acting Assistant Secretary of US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs

Chambers of Advocates of Armenia, Iran discuss cooperation perspectives

Armenia PM: Karabakh's return to negotiating table is always discussed

Armenia PM: New customs points need to be located on North-South Road Corridor

Armenia minister on Azerbaijan's version of history of regional countries

Armenia President meets with leadership of Leonardo S.p.A.

Armenia MP raises issue of small aviation industry

NEWS.am daily digest: 19.06.2019

PM: Nobody can intimidate Armenia and Karabakh with war

Armenia PM on growth of tourism

Armenia PM: Audit Chamber needs to be independent body

Erdogan: Morsi was killed

Analyst: Annulment of agreements between Karabakh, foreign cities continues

Head of Azerbaijani-Armenians Assembly: War with Azerbaijan is approaching

Aerial bomb explodes in Karabakh, 1 injured

Armenia appoints 28-year-old minister

Armenia MP on economic revolution, expectations

Armenia is presented Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Chair’s Award

Investigators name suspects in MH17 crash

Armenia State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Man, 70, falls from ladder, dies in Armenia village

Finance Ministry: Armenia planning on taking new loans worth $1.5 billion

Armenia Prosecutor General on news about extradition of Narek Sargsyan

Armenia MFA Secretary General's meetings with Greek MFA officials

Sara Anjargolian is appointed Head of Office of Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate

Members of ARF-D Armenia's "Alarm" initiative holding sit-in

Armenia recorded 5.2% economic growth in 2018

Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians President on Karabakh, refugee issue

GeoProMining becomes general sponsor of Armenian Mas-Wrestling Championship (PHOTO)

Rustam Badasyan is appointed Armenia Minister of Justice

Prosecutor petitions to again arrest Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan

Bloomberg: US considers imposing sanctions against Turkey

Armenia on list of countries hosting largest number of refugees from Syria

Armenia official, French Development Agency discuss economic projects

US and China resume trade talks

Armenia nominates Turkish German writer for award

Bolton: Looking forward to meetings with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Vicente del Bosque tours Yerevan

Armenia legislature adopts amendments to several bills

Armenia attorney general sees intent to prolong examination of appeals in criminal case involving ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker-led delegation heads to Georgia

US House passes Cox amendment on US aid to Artsakh

Armenia FM’s talk with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs concludes in Washington

US House passes Speier amendment appropriating additional $40 million for Armenia

Armenia State Revenue Committee 2020-2024 Strategic Action Plan draft is submitted to PM

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election campaign

Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs

Armenia Civil Contract Party elects board vice-chairmen

Armenia government to disapprove of bill on raising minimum salary

Armenia President to attend The International Paris Air Show

Russia, Armenia Security Council Secretaries agree to meet in August in Yerevan

EU will examine measures against Turkey over Cyprus

Trump changes chief of Pentagon

Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling

Greece urging EU leaders to condemn Turkey

US President has announced about meeting with Xi Jinping

Armenia Defense Minister receives outgoing German Ambassador

Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President

Karabakh Defense Army Anti-Air Defense troops launch combat shooting exercises

NEWS.am daily digest: 18.06.2019

Armenia court leaves to render decision on Mihran Poghosyan's preventive measure

Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments

Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation

Tense situation in front of Armenia court

Surprise inspection conducted at Armenia's 5th military formation

Armenia PM hosts renowned scientist Raymond Damadian

Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses

Armenia resident found dead in river flowing through Karabakh

Armenia Parliament speaker on questions for Vahe Grigoryan from My Step faction

MPs plan to expand Armenia diplomats’ qualifications

Armenia to step up control over casino activities

Armenia Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan dismissed from position

Facebook announces its own cryptocurrency Libra

Armenia Parliament speaker explains vetting mechanisms

Consulting office for Diaspora Armenians opens at initiative of ARF-D Party

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies

Vahe Grigoryan elected Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia

Azerbaijan defense minister absurdly makes statement

Bright Armenia faction MP: I'm going to vote against Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia MP endorses Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia Parliament holding secret voting for Constitutional Court judge

MP terminating powers as head of Armenian delegation to Euronest

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on military service and holding office

Pashinyan: I propose to discuss idea of forming pan-Armenian budget

PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget

Armenia MP on political party leader not going to Investigative Committee

Czech justice minister hasn't given consent to extradite Narek Sargsyan?

Event for Syrian children organized in Aleppo on initiative of Armenian side

Armenia Deputy PM receives ICRC Delegation

Soldier killed in Karabakh road accident

Armenian President: Formation of decent generation is our top priority

Iran President: US notorious for violating word, humanitarian standards

Russian State Duma adopts law on suspending INF treaty

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen