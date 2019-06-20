HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition, which is held in the Cheese and Wine Business format, has gotten underway Friday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Armenia holds one of the leading positions among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries—which also comprise Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—as a promising region for recreation, tourism, and investment. In this connection, the HoReCaExpo 2019/Cheese and Wine Business format/ reflects the situation in this segment of Armenia’s economy.

Restaurant business also has a significant part in the formation of the country’s image.

Numerous travel agencies from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the EAEU countries also are represented at this exhibition.

The event has brought together representatives, managers, and founders of more than 700 companies.