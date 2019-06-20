News
Armenia delegation leaves Georgia parliament sessions’ hall, amid argument
Armenia delegation leaves Georgia parliament sessions’ hall, amid argument
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


After the argument in the Georgian parliament, the entire Armenian delegation left the parliament sessions’ hall. National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice President Alen Simonyan, who also heads of the NA Delegation to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, informed this via video on his Facebook page.

“The situation wasn’t quite normal,” Simonyan added. “And considering that on the one hand, it’s an ally [i.e., Russia], on the other hand, a brotherly people [i.e., Georgia], (...) we decided to leave the hall. We will return to Armenia soon.”

There was an argument at the Parliament of Georgia because Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov was in attendance to the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, and which is held in the Georgian legislature, and he chaired the session.

AliQ Media reported that several Georgian opposition members announced they will not permit Russian State Duma member Gavrilov to enter the parliament sessions’ hall.

The deputies argued with two other lawmakers, and asked whether they were ashamed of what was happening.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
