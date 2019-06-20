Armenia's new justice minister no longer shareholder of Concern-Dialog Law Firm

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan is not a shareholder of Concern-Dialog Law Firm and is not linked to the law firm anymore. He had sold his share in May 2018. This is what the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia reported.
In its June 20 edition, Zhamanak Armenian daily covered newly appointed Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, stating that the minister “is a shareholder of Concern-Dialog Law Firm owned by attorney of Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Minister of Justice Aram Orbelyan”. The Ministry of Justice has declared that Minister Badasyan is not a shareholder of the law firm and is not linked to the law firm anymore since he had already sold his share in May 2018.
As far as the cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and Concern-Dialog Law Firm is concerned, let us inform that, pursuant to point 3 of the Annex to the Law “On the structure and activities of the Government”, the Ministry of Justice shall ensure protection of the interests of the Republic of Armenia with the participation of the Republic of Armenia in international tribunals.