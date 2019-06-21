News
Armenia FM, US Under Secretary of State confer on cooperation
Armenia FM, US Under Secretary of State confer on cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In Washington, D.C., Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale have discussed cooperation.

“The two discussed regional challenges and opportunities, with Under Secretary Hale underscoring the importance of preventing further violence and making progress in the OSCE Minsk Group process toward a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” according to the respective US State Department statement.

The interlocutors also discussed, “areas of cooperation between the United States and Armenia, such as strengthening the rule of law, especially with regard to judicial independence.

“Under Secretary Hale outlined Administration priorities on a range of issues, including cyber security, trade and investment practices and sanctions policy. The Under Secretary commended the Government of Armenia and its people for progress made on democratic developments over the past year.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
