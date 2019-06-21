HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition continues in Yerevan - LIVE

YEREVAN. – The HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition, which is held in the Cheese and Wine Business format, is continuing Friday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The opening ceremony of this event was held Thursday, and the Belarusian ambassador as well as the Russian trade representative to Armenia were among the guests.

Folk and classical dance numbers were also performed at the opening of this exhibition.

The event will continue on Saturday, too.

Armenia holds one of the leading positions among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries—which also comprise Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—as a promising region for recreation, tourism, and investment. In this connection, the HoReCaExpo 2019/Cheese and Wine Business format/ objectively reflects the situation in this segment of Armenia’s economy.

Numerous travel agencies from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the EAEU countries also are represented at this exhibition.

The event has brought together representatives, managers, and founders of more than 700 companies.

The exhibition is organized by the RENTA Outstaffing company.

