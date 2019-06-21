Armenia President meets with Thales Group representatives

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the pavilion of Thales Group at the International Paris Air Show in Bourges. The heads of the company presented their products and latest technologies, as well as the features of those products and the innovations in the field.
Afterwards, President Sarkissian had a meeting with Chief Executive of Thales Group Patrice Caine and the company’s administration.
Patrice Caine welcomed President Sarkissian’s visit to the International Paris Air Show and presented his company’s new products displayed at the exhibition.
The company’s representatives touched upon their recent visit to Armenia and the areas of possible cooperation and stated that a relevant document on partnership was drafted after the visit. They particularly view cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital data management and the implementation of joint projects as prospective.