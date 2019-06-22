News
Armenia PM attending business forum on Tavush Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The “My Step for Tavush Province” investment business program forum has kicked off Saturday in Dilijan city of Armenia’s Tavush.

This is the fifth such business forum. Earlier, similar events were held in Ararat, Lori, Gegharkunik, and Syunik Provinces.

Such a business forum is held in Tavush Province for the second time; the first one took place in autumn last year, in Ijevan city.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance to this forum, during which the potential of Tavush Province will be presented, and various large and small investment projects will be proposed and discussed

An exhibition will be held, too.

The “My Step for Tavush Province” business forum events will conclude with a jazz band concert.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
