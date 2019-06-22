Armenia PM attending business forum on Tavush Province

The “My Step for Tavush Province” investment business program forum has kicked off Saturday in Dilijan city of Armenia’s Tavush.
This is the fifth such business forum. Earlier, similar events were held in Ararat, Lori, Gegharkunik, and Syunik Provinces.
Such a business forum is held in Tavush Province for the second time; the first one took place in autumn last year, in Ijevan city.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance to this forum, during which the potential of Tavush Province will be presented, and various large and small investment projects will be proposed and discussed
An exhibition will be held, too.
The “My Step for Tavush Province” business forum events will conclude with a jazz band concert.