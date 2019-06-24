Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia, Artak Kamalyan, was in Rome, from June 21 to 24, to participate in the 41st Session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

During his visit to the Italian capital city, Kamalyan also had meetings with the ministers of agriculture of France and Georgia, as well as with representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). They discussed agricultural policy.

The Armenian official met also with Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia. During this talk, the most productive domains of Armenia-FAO cooperation were outlined.