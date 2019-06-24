News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome
Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia, Artak Kamalyan, was in Rome, from June 21 to 24, to participate in the 41st Session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

During his visit to the Italian capital city, Kamalyan also had meetings with the ministers of agriculture of France and Georgia, as well as with representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). They discussed agricultural policy.

The Armenian official met also with Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia. During this talk, the most productive domains of Armenia-FAO cooperation were outlined.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 TRAFIGURA CEO in Armenia at invitation of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
he delegates were introduced to the production capacities and...
 Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee
Karakhanyan graduated from Yerevan State University and underwent...
 Armenia Audit Chamber addresses violations in civil aviation sector
According to him, for the purpose of training, the organization leased...
 Armenia official addresses at Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative conference in Paris
The Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure spoke at several related discussion…
 Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018
“The Chamber of Auditors submitted a total of 359 different proposals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos