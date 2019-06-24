Istanbul mayor-elect: We will embrace the Greek, Armenian, Syriac, Jewish, everyone in this city

At his outdoor meeting with the voters after the election results became known, the mayor-elect of Istanbul, Turkey, Ekrem İmamoğlu, said he will also be the mayor of the national minorities of this city.
In his address, İmamoğlu noted that he is coming to power to embrace everyone, Yeni Akit newspaper reported.
“There is no Alevi or Sunni [Muslim]; we have come [to power] to embrace everyone,” he said. “We don’t have a ‘minority’ concept in this city. We will embrace the Greek, Armenian, Syriac, Jewish [people], everyone in this city.”
Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu was elected Mayor of Istanbul at Sunday’s repeat mayoral election in the city, as he garnered 10-percent more votes than the country’s former parliament speaker and ex-PM Binali Yıldırım, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).