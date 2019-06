The Georgian lari has weakened again amid the tense situation in the country.

According to the Georgia’s National Bank, $1 amounted to 2.7945 lari.

So far, the record drop of the currency was recorded on May 28, 2019, when $1 was worth 2.7876 lari.

An even higher exchange rate was established in currency exchange points and commercial banks. In exchange, the cost of 1 dollar is about 2.81 lari, at the Bank of Georgia - 2.85 lari, and at the TBC bank - 2.86 lari.