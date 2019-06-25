Court rules to remand second Armenia President

A while ago, Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal examining the appeals of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, returned from the consultation room and rendered a decision to uphold the appeals of prosecutor Petrosyan and the representatives of the victims and their legal successors, overturn the May 18 decision of Judge Davit Grigoryan on examining the issue of eliminating, changing or maintaining custody selected as a preventive measure, eliminate the letter of pledge selected as a preventive measure for Kocharyan and select custody as a preventive measure.

On May 18, a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction decided to release Kocharyan from custody, and based on the personal pledge by Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan.

And on May 20, the same court suspended the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, and petitioned to the CC to determine the constitutionality of some Criminal Code articles and sections that are applied regarding this criminal case with respect to overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia, and in connection with the abovementioned events in March 2008.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.