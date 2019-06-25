News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Court rules to remand second Armenia President
Court rules to remand second Armenia President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A while ago, Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal examining the appeals of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, returned from the consultation room and rendered a decision to uphold the appeals of prosecutor Petrosyan and the representatives of the victims and their legal successors, overturn the May 18 decision of Judge Davit Grigoryan on examining the issue of eliminating, changing or maintaining custody selected as a preventive measure, eliminate the letter of pledge selected as a preventive measure for Kocharyan and select custody as a preventive measure.

On May 18, a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction decided to release Kocharyan from custody, and based on the personal pledge by Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan.

And on May 20, the same court suspended the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, and petitioned to the CC to determine the constitutionality of some Criminal Code articles and sections that are applied regarding this criminal case with respect to overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia, and in connection with the abovementioned events in March 2008.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Decision to arrest Armenia's second president has to be implemented immediately
The judge decided to cancel the decision by Yerevan court of general jurisdiction...
 Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence
It recorded that there is seeming doubt that the absence of necessary criminal proceedings…
 Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
“This will provide an opportunity to influence any citizen who own something…
 Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none
“One is not leading the people; one is trying to be guided by the unhealthy perceptions of a whole mass of people…
Armenia ex-President and his attorneys not to take part in today's court session
“Neither Kocharyan, nor members of the advocacy group or members of the Kocharyan family will be present today…
 Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications
Today at 10:00, the Constitutional Court held a procedural session...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos