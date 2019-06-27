Armenia MOD: Contracts signed on acquiring new offensive weapons

Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense (RA MOD), Artsrun Hovhannisyan, made a Facebook post informing that the country has signed contracts to procure new weapons and ammunition.
“As RA Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan stated, contracts on the acquisition of new offensive weapons, new generation ammunition, as well as on supplies of other means have been signed within the framework of [the] Army 2019 [international technico-military conference and exhibition in Kubinka, Russia],” Hovhannisyan wrote.