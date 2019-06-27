News
Thursday
June 27
Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization
Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Malta is ready to promote visa liberalization with Armenia, Malta’s Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

He noted that the issue has been recently discussed during the meeting of EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The Minister added that the matter is about internal process in the EU, and it requires approval of the EU Council.

He said Malta is ready to support the start of negotiations, of course, given a number of circumstances. From a political point of view, if relevant agreements, readmission agreement and others are signed, “we are ready to provide assistance”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
