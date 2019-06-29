News
US to lift ban from Huawei
US to lift ban from Huawei
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Following talks with President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump told reporters in Japan he would allow Huawei to acquire American products.

According to him, US companies can sell their Huawei equipment that does not pose a great threat to national security, TASS reported.

Trump said that the problem of ensuring national security was touched upon at the talks with Xi Jinping and the US leader promised that the issue of lifting ban from Huawei would be discussed in the coming days.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at which the issue of lifting ban from Huawei will be considered, he said.

On May 15, Trump signed a decree introducing a state of emergency to protect the US information and communications infrastructure from external threats. The US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei amid the threat to US national security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
