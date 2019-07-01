News
Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received today Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, reports the Government of Armenia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the current stage of Armenia-EU relations, the current plans for cooperation and the initiatives that are likely to be implemented.

Grigoryan and Switalski also discussed the course of development of strategies, as well as the reforms that will be undertaken in the justice sector and in the fight against corruption.
Հայերեն and Русский
