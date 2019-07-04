News
Thursday
July 04
News
Thursday
July 04
Ex-Justice minister: There are no prerequisites for vetting in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former Justice Minister David Harutyunyan sees no need for the introduction of vetting in the country.

The existing toolkit makes it possible to identify the property obtained by the judges through illegal means, he told reporters Thursday. The ex-minister recalled that the regulations came into force in 2018.

As for the draft document on the reliability of judges, David Harutyunyan is sure that judges independently accept their standards of behavior.

“Do not consider it philosophizing, but this is a classic approach. I do not think that this should be regulated by law,” he said.
