Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Vietnam (PHOTOS)

An Armenian delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Vietnam on Friday.
Pashinyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen soldiers, after which he went to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, also visited the Temple of Literature, which has a thousand-year history. This complex served as a kind of university.
During the visit Nikol Pashinyan will meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Later, the heads of the governments of the two countries will address the mass media representatives with summarizing the results of the talks.
Prime Minister Pashinyan will meet with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. Nikol Pashinyan will also visit Armenian embassy in Vietnam.
On July 7-9, at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Longs, Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Singapore.
Within his visit, the Armenian Prime Minister will meet with Singapore's top officials, Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Singapore where he will meet representatives of Armenian communities of Singapore and neighboring countries. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Singapore business circles.