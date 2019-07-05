Cyprus Defense Minister presents Armenia Parliament speaker details of cooperation between two defense ministries

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on an official visit to Cyprus, on Thursday met with the Cyprus Defense Ministers Savvas Angelides, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.
The parties confirmed the agreements reached in the military-technical and military-industrial spheres, and also expressed their readiness to take more practical steps to strengthen ties, both in the bilateral and multilateral formats.
Minister Angelides presented to Ararat Mirzoyan details of cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries, pointing to prospects, some of which are already underway. He highlighted the high level of cooperation in the defense and military spheres. The prospects for multilateral formats in the field of regional security have also been discussed.