Armenian PM arrives in Singapore
Armenian PM arrives in Singapore
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrapped up his official visit to Vietnam and arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

Pashinyan is meeting with the Armenians residing in Singapore and neighboring countries at St. Gregory Illuminator church in Singapore.

During the visit, Armenia’s Prime Minister will meet with the country’s top leadership: President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin. The signing of documents on bilateral cooperation is envisaged.

The Premier is also scheduled to meet with Singapore’s business circles.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
