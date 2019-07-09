Yerevan hosts 2nd International Scientific Conference ‘Archeology of Armenia in Regional Context’

The second international scientific conference ‘Archeology of Armenia in a Regional Context’, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences, is held in Yerevan on Tuesday.

The conference is attended by Armenian, US, UK scientists, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.

During the conference, the results of archeological excavations and research in Armenia over the past decade will be summarized, the prospects of Armenian archeology will be discussed. In addition, the latest research results of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the Armenian Academy of Sciences of Armenia, research in the framework of joint international projects, in particular, the Armenian-American, Armenian-Italian, Armenian-Japanese, Armenian-French, Armenian-Austrian and Armenian-German expeditions will be presented.

The scientific conference will last until July 11.