Armenian Environment Ministry monitors situation with Lake Sevan, said the Armenian Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan on Tuesday at the Armenian parliament.

The minister touched upon the issue of the increase in the number of bluish-green algae in the lake and noted that it was caused by the increase of the domestic waste into the lake.

“Secondly, there are green areas under the layer of water that emit huge amounts of organic matter into the lake. The third and main reason is the damage of the so-called cold layer, which occurred due to a decrease in the water level in the lake. The cold layer should recover if you raise the water level by six meters,” he said adding that this will allow the growth of organic substances to be stopped and the high quality of water to be maintained.

Armenian scientists have repeatedly criticized the authorities for stopping funding for research on studying the state of Lake Sevan.